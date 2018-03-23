At least 1 dead after ISIS-aligned gunman shoots at cops, takes hostages in French supermarket

A gunman who reportedly swore allegiance to ISIS after a police officer was shot in southern France has barricaded himself inside a supermarket. The local police union said the hostage-taker has killed at least one person inside.

Mayor Eric Ménassi told BFM TV the gunman was alone with one police officer inside the Super U supermarket and all other hostages have been released. He said at two people have been shot and their conditions are unclear.

The situation began to unfold around 11 a.m. local time on Friday when a group of CRS police officers were jogging near the city of Carcassonne when a car started following them and then opened fire on the group, shooting at least five times, Ladepeche reported. One of the officers was reportedly shot in the shoulder but the injury is non-life-threatening.

The gunman then took shelter inside the supermarket in Trebes and reportedly yelled “Allahu Akbar!” which roughly translates to “God is Great!” in Arabic.

Counter-terrorism prosecutors told reporters they are treating the incident as terrorism.

The French Interior Ministry said on its Twitter account Friday that police and rescue operations are the priority. Authorities in the Aude region are warning people to avoid the area around the supermarket.

"This is a serious situation," said Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.