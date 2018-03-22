Journalist killed in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz

Police in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz say a journalist who ran a local news website has been shot to death.

State police said Leobardo Vazquez, 48, was found dead late Wednesday near a taco stand he also ran in the town of Gutierrez Zamora.

Vazquez managed the news site Enlace Informativo Regional and previously worked for other outlets.

The site covers general news and crime in the coastal town, which is located in an area known for drug cartel activity.

He is at least the second journalist slain in Mexico this year. In 2017, ten journalists were killed in Mexico and at least three in Veracruz.