Maldives former dictator, judges charged with terrorism

Maldives authorities have charged the country's former dictator and two top judges with terrorism amid state of emergency.

Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, the 30-year ruler of the Indian Ocean archipelago state; Supreme Court Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed; and Justice Ali Hameed were among nine people charged at the Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors did not specify the grounds on which they are charged with terrorism. All three also are charged with obstruction of justice on suspicion of refusing to hand over their phones to investigators.

Gayoom and the judges were arrested last month amid political turmoil that followed a Supreme Court order to release from prison a group of political opponents of President Yameen Abdul Gayoom.

The president is a half-brother of the former dictator, who are now political enemies.