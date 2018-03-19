The Latest: Bermuda police find body amid search for student

next

prev

The Latest on the American student reported missing in Bermuda (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

A police spokesman in Bermuda says authorities have found a body amid a search for a U.S. student who disappeared after a rugby tournament on the British island territory.

Spokesman Dwayne Caines did not disclose any details about the discovery and did not confirm that the body was that of 19-year-old Mark Dombroski.

The Bermuda Police Service said a news conference would be held later Monday.

Authorities and members of Dombroski's family had been searching Bermuda for the young man in a wooded area known as The Arboretum. It was near a sports center where Dombroski was competing as a member of the rugby team at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia.

He was last seen early Sunday after a night of socializing.