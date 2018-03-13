Car bomb kills 3 in southern Yemeni city of Aden

Yemeni security officials say at least three people have been killed when a car bomb went off outside a supply post belonging to a security force backed by the United Arab Emirates in the southern port city of Aden.

They said Tuesday's attack injured five other people.

They said the blast shook Aden and sent a column of black smoke skyward.

Aden, on the Arabian Sea, has been frequently hit by attacks blamed on Islamic militants.

It has been under control of the UAE-backed "Security Belt" force for about two years.

The UAE is a key partner in the Saudi-led coalition fighting since 2015 on the side of Yemen's internationally recognized government against Iranian-backed Shiite rebels.

The rebels are in control of the capital Sanaa and most of northern Yemen.