Pakistan's ex-PM Sharif dodges shoe thrown in seminary

Pakistani police say they have arrested a man and his accomplice for throwing a shoe at former premier Nawaz Sharif in the eastern city of Lahore.

Police officer Nishat Cheema said the two men were former students of the Jamia Naeemia seminary, which Sharif visited Sunday. It wasn't immediately clear why they targeted Sharif, who was struck in the chest by the footwear.

In a separate incident Saturday, a man threw ink on Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif during a convention of his political party in Punjab province, blackening his face. Authorities said the perpetrator, not affiliated with any political party, was "hurt" that Asif's party had tried to change the finality of Islam's Prophet Mohammad in the constitution.

Sharif was disqualified by the supreme court last year for concealing assets.