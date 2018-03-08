Northern Ireland leader sees little hope of government soon

Arlene Foster, leader of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party, says there is little chance of a government being formed in Northern Ireland in the next few months.

Talks to restore a power-sharing government to Northern Ireland between the DUP and the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein broke down last month.

Northern Ireland's 1.8 million people have been without a government since January 2017, following a scandal over a botched green energy project. The rift soon widened to broader cultural and political issues separating Northern Ireland's British unionists and Irish nationalists.

Speaking Thursday in London at a business conference, Foster said "unfortunately given everything that has happened in the past couple of weeks, I see little prospect of it being returned in the coming weeks or indeed months."