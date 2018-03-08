FARC withdraws Timochenko from Colombia's presidential race

The political party formed by Colombia's once-largest rebel group has withdrawn a former guerrilla commander from the race for president.

Leaders of the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force on Thursday said Rodrigo Londono won't seek the presidency, citing both criticism of the political process and his health problems.

The group known as the FARC reached a historic peace deal with the government in 2016 allowing it to start a political party in exchange for disarming and confessing any crimes.

The ex-rebel more commonly known by his nom-de-guerre Timochenko recently underwent coronary bypass surgery. Doctors diagnosed him with chronic lung disease and a clogged artery.

Some Colombians have been reluctant to embrace the deal following more than five decades of armed conflict that left at least 250,000 dead and thousands missing.