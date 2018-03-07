Watch: Zoo's smoking orangutan riles animal activists in Indonesia

A smoking orangutan?

It may seem like fake news, but at an Indonesian zoo infamous for mistreating animals, zookeepers are being slammed by animal rights activists after a video emerged of one of its orangutans with a cigarette.

Activist Marison Guciano said the video shot Sunday at Bandung Zoo is more evidence of a lack of supervision and education at the zoo.

In the video above, a young man flicks his half-smoked cigarette into the primate's enclosure. It's picked up by the reddish-brown great ape, who expertly puffs on it to laughter from the crowd.

The zoo has repeatedly made headlines for starving and sick animals. A change.org petition calling for Bandung Zoo to be closed has nearly 1 million signatures.

Zoo spokesman Sulhan Syafi'I said it "very much" regrets the incident and reported it to police.

Signs warn visitors not to feed animals or give them cigarettes, according to the zoo's spokesman.

Substandard conditions are common at Indonesian zoos and Guciano blamed the government for being slow in establishing animal welfare standards.

