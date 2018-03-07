Sierra Leoneans choose among 16 presidential candidates

Sierra Leone's voters are choosing a new president from among 16 candidates in a race that has sparked debate over dual nationality and eligibility for the country's highest office.

The front-runners in Wednesday's vote are Samura Kamara, the incumbent's pick as successor, and Julius Maada Bio, the man who was defeated in the 2012 election.

The race most likely will head to a second round later in March as observers say it's unlikely any one candidate will receive 55 percent of the vote.

The incumbent, Ernest Bai Koroma, has served two terms and is barred by the constitution from running again.

Kamara, his hand-picked successor, is largely seen as a favorite though some have argued he should be ineligible as he also has British citizenship.