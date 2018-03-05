Gunmen in Mexico kill drug suspect at hospital in Cancun

State police say four gunmen have burst into a hospital in the Mexican resort of Cancun and shot to death a drug gang suspect and his female companion.

The suspect was identified by local media as Alfonso Contreras Espinoza. Police in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo identified the victim only by his initials, which coincided with the name published in local media.

Contreras Espinoza purportedly headed Cancun operations for the Gulf drug cartel. The hyper-violent Jalisco cartel has been moving into the resort.

The victim was being held at local prison on weapons charges and had been allowed out under guard for treatment at a hospital for leg problems.

State police said Monday the attack "was a possible settling of accounts between drug gangs."