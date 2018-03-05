Expand / Collapse search
France to introduce 90-euro fines for sexist catcalls

Associated Press

PARIS –  French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb says the government is introducing a 90-euro fine ($110) for street harassment and sexist comments.

Collomb said in a speech Monday the measure will be imposed in coming months, though he did not say how it would be enforced.

The announcement follows a recent report from a group of French lawmakers proposing a fine for "comments, behavior or pressure of a sexist or sexual character" that are degrading, humiliating, intimidating, hostile or offensive.

President Emmanuel Macron's government is preparing a sweeping new law targeting sexual violence and harassment, to be presented in coming weeks.