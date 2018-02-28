UN says aid ready to go to 10 areas, but no Syria cease-fire

The U.N. humanitarian chief says convoys with food and other aid are ready to go to 10 besieged and hard-to-reach locations in Syria, including the Damascus suburbs of eastern Ghouta — but there is no cease-fire as demanded by the Security Council.

Mark Lowcock said Wednesday that five-hour daily pauses called for by Syrian ally Russia aren't sufficient to deliver aid.

He asked the council when its resolution adopted Saturday demanding a cease-fire throughout Syria for at least 30 days will be implemented.

Lowcock also warned that delivery of aid across conflict lines to millions of people in besieged and hard-to-reach areas "has totally collapsed."

He said that unless this changes, "We will soon see even more people dying from starvation and disease than from the bombing and the shelling."