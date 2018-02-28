The Latest: Cold weather kills mean in Slovenia, Serbia

next

The Latest on the wintry weather conditions across Europe (all times local):

1 p.m.

Serbia and Slovenia have reported their first cold-related deaths in a snap of freezing weather that has gripped much of Europe this week.

Slovenia's weather agency said Wednesday morning was the coldest this year and the temperatures were expected to drop further on Thursday.

Authorities said an elderly man died of cold when he went out to collect wood near Maribor, close to Slovenia's border with Austria.

The lowest temperature in Slovenia was minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 F), recorded south of the capital, Ljubljana.

In southern Serbia, a man suffering from dementia was found frozen to death Wednesday after he disappeared from his home two days ago.

Freezing weather has limited traffic and closed down schools in neighboring Croatia. Snow has fallen even along the Adriatic coast.

___

12:45 p.m.

France's national weather agency, Meteo France, says a large part of the country is on alert for dangerous levels of snow, ice and violent wind.

The area includes 47 departments near the Atlantic coast, in western France and near the Mediterranean Sea.

The snow disrupted public transportation and traffic near the southern city of Montpellier, while several flights scheduled at the local airport were delayed because of the bad weather.

Urging people to limit their movement, Meteo France says the snowy episode will continue until Friday.

___

11:50 a.m.

Persistent snow and freezing conditions are causing delays in many parts of Britain, with roads and train service hit particularly hard.

Many rail systems were disrupted, in the northern and eastern parts of Britain, and several lines of London's subway system were experiencing severe delays, including the Piccadilly Line that links central London to Heathrow Airport.

Train service to Gatwick Airport was also slowed by wintry weather.

Emergency officials said many drivers had to be rescued from stranded vehicles. Hundreds of schools were shut for a second day in a row.

The weather also forced a number of hospitals to cancel elective procedures and outpatient care.

In Denmark, police say a 54-year-old man who suffered from dementia was found dead in the snow on the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm.