Danish government: double punishments in 'ghetto' areas

Denmark's center-right government wants to double the punishment for crimes like vandalism and theft committed in areas with larger number of immigrants and higher unemployment, in an attempt to eliminate so-called "parallel societies" by 2030.

In December, the government presented its "ghetto" list, highlighting 22 places where the proportion of immigrants and their descendants is above 50 percent, unemployment is high and there are a high number of penal code convictions, among other things.

The three-party, minority government said Wednesday its already criticized plan would be formally presented Thursday.

No date for a final vote has been set. Denmark's largest party, the opposition Social Democrats, have said they back the plan, as do the anti-immigration and populist Danish People's Party, the country's second-largest party and a government ally.