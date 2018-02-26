Moroccan king undergoes heart surgery in France

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has undergone a medical operation in France for an irregular heartbeat.

A statement Monday from his personal doctor and a French-Moroccan medical team said the 54-year-old king underwent examinations at the Ambroise Pare Clinic near Paris that revealed an atrial flutter. An atrial flutter is a non-life-threatening condition in which the heart beats less efficiently.

The statement, carried by state news agency MAP, said the six-doctor team successfully performed a radiofrequency ablation. The procedure applies energy to the area to destroy tissue linked to the irregular heartbeat.

The king will take a "rest period" before returning to his normal activities, the statement said, without indicating how long.

Mohammed VI had eye surgery last year, but he has not been publicly known to have heart problems.