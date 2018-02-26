EU's Juncker says Serbia must solve dispute with Kosovo

next

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says Serbia must solve its dispute with Kosovo to join the European Union.

Juncker said Monday following talks with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic that the Balkan country is on the right path, but that the EU cannot accept any new members with unresolved territorial issues.

Though Juncker said "Serbia has already covered an impressive part of the (EU) path," he added that there are "a number of problems that still have to be solved."

Juncker is visiting Serbia as part of a tour of the Western Balkans nations aspiring to join the bloc at a time Russia is looking to bolster its influence in the region, particularly in Serbia.

Vucic says he's urging compromise with Kosovo, whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognize.