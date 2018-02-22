Runaway cow in Poland dies after recapture

A local official in Poland says a runaway cow that avoided captivity for weeks has died after it was caught and put on a truck to be taken to a farm.

The red Limousin beef cow fled Jan. 23 as it was to be transported to a slaughterhouse. It gained celebrity status as it defended its life and freedom, tricking searchers, swimming from island to island and roaming a lake-filled region near Nysa, in southwestern Poland.

Bartosz Bukala, a spokesman for Nysa authorities, said Thursday the cow had been captured but died while being transported to a farm where it was to be kept.