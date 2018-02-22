Romanian minister calls for firing of anti-graft prosecutor

Romania's justice minister has called for the country's chief anti-corruption prosecutor to be removed from her post, citing what he said were serious concerns about the way she conducted her job.

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader claimed Thursday that National Anti-Corruption Directorate Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi had "deformed reality" about Romania and its rule of law in interviews with the foreign media.

He also said she displayed an "excessively authoritarian attitude" by personally supervising prosecutors investigating a contentious decree that would have decriminalized official misconduct. The measure sparked weeks of massive anti-graft protests.

The minster also claimed Kovesi strove to convict senior officials "at any price."