Police officer dies after fan violence before game in Spain

Spanish police say an officer has died after clashes between police and soccer fans before a Europa League match on Thursday.

Police said the officer died in hospital after clashes outside San Mames Stadium in the Basque Country city of Bilbao in northern Spain.

Spanish media said the officer died of cardiac arrest.

The trouble erupted ahead of the round-of-32 match between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow.

Fans from both clubs were reportedly involved in the clashes.