Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2018 Olympics

South Korean speed skaters pressured to leave after alleged bullying

Fox News
Two speed skaters blamed their loss on a third teammate who had fallen behind during the 500M team pursuit heats during Monday's race. Viewers demanded they be removed from the team for their treatment of their teammember.

Two speed skaters blamed their loss on a third teammate who had fallen behind during the 500M team pursuit heats during Monday's race. Viewers demanded they be removed from the team for their treatment of their teammember.  (AP)

Almost half a million people in South Korea have signed a petition demanding the removal of two speed skaters from Pyeongchang’s national team for their supposed bullying of a fellow teammate, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

South Korean speed skaters Kim Bo-reum and Park Ji-woo were participating in the 500M team pursuit heats Monday with their teammate Noh Seon-yeong. They finished seventh, with Noh trailing four seconds behind her other teammates.

Speaking to a reporter after the heat, Kim blamed their loss and failure to qualify for the semifinals on Noh.

Olympic figure skating coach Mary Lynn Gelderman explains the new system of figure skating scoring. She scores individual moves for Fox News and also breaks down the technical mark vs. the component aspect to the skater's score.

“We were skating well,” she said. “But the last skater [Noh] couldn’t keep up and we had a disappointing score.”

Park said she was “shocked” when she crossed the finish line because that’s when she realized Noh was not with them.

Noh was reportedly seen crying after the race, being comforted by her coach while Kim and Park didn’t acknowledge her.

A petition was signed on the president’s website demanding Kim and Park’s removal from the national team, saying it was "a clear national disgrace that such people with a personality problem are representing a country in the Olympics.”

Kim’s sponsorship with a sportswear company declined to renew her contract in the wake of the unfolding drama. On Tuesday Kim and Park held a press conference in which Kim issued a tearful apology to “those who have been affected by what I said during the TV interview yesterday.” Noh did not attend.

Noh was reportedly added to the Olympic team because of a “mix-up” by the Korea Skating Union, despite not meeting the requirements to be included, The Chronicle reported. She was officially added after Kim and Park were dropped. 