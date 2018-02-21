Latvian official to miss ECB meeting amid corruption reports

Latvia's banking chief will miss a meeting of the European Central Bank's top council, of which he is a member, amid an investigation into suspected corruption.

The Bank of Latvia's spokesman, Janis Silakalns, said Wednesday that Latvia would be represented at the meeting by Ilmars Rimsevics' deputy, Zoja Razmusa.

The ECB declined to comment on whether the council would discuss Latvia's situation. Besides Rimsevics' probe, a local bank has needed a rescue loan after a damning report from the U.S. Treasury.

Rimsevics has been barred from performing his duties by Latvia's anti-corruption agency, but cannot be fired by the government. The prime minister and president have called on Rimsevics to step down amid an AP report that he is accused of extortion and connections to money laundering.

Rimsevics denies wrongdoing.