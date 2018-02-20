3 detained in southern France over 2017 Barcelona attacks

The French prosecutor's office says three people have been detained in France in connection with August's deadly attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils.

The arrests were made in the southern French regions of Tarn and Gard Tuesday after a decision by a French judge last month to launch a full inquiry into the Spanish attacks, which left 16 dead during the peak tourist season.

The three individuals are being held over the inquiry into "attempted murder as part of a terrorist enterprise" and "criminal terrorist association." The identities and nationalities of the three have not been disclosed.

No charges have been made.

The French prosecutor's office said the three are in the network of one of the attack suspects in Spain but declined to elaborate.