Rio could be 'laboratory' for solving Brazil's crime crisis

A Brazilian leader says that use of the military to combat rising violence in Rio de Janeiro could be a test case for other violent areas of Brazil.

The military took over Rio's police on Friday under a decree from President Michel Temer. That measure needs congressional approval, and the lower house is scheduled to debate it Monday.

Institutional Security Minister Sergio Etchegoyen says the actions in Rio could be a "laboratory" for solving Brazil's broader security crisis.

The move came after Rio's governor asked for federal help following an exceptionally violent Carnival.

Security in Rio has deteriorated in recent years, but it is far from the most violent state in Brazil. Still, Rio is Brazil's face to the world and holds important weight within the country.