17 killed in Mozambique garbage dump collapse

At least 17 people were killed and several others were injured when a massive garbage mound partially collapsed in Mozambique’s capital Monday after heavy rains fell on Maputo, local media reported.

Rescue workers believe there may be more bodies buried in the garbage dump wreckage located in an impoverished neighborhood of Hulene, Radio Mocambique reported.

Five houses were buried by the natural disaster thus far, while many families have fled their homes for fear of another collapse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.