Turkey's PM expects top-level meetings of Erdogan, Merkel

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says he expects top-level visits between his country's president and German leader Angela Merkel, a sign of improved relations between the two countries.

Ties between Germany and Turkey have been strained over a number of issues, including restrictions on Turkish government officials holding election rallies in German cities and the detention of German citizens in Turkey.

German news agency dpa reported Sunday that Yildirim thinks Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Germany once a new government takes office in Berlin.

Yildirim told dpa on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference he expects Merkel to visit Turkey as well.

A Turkish court on Friday released a German reporter held in pre-trial detention for more than a year and allowed him to leave the country.