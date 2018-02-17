No Ethiopia military takeover, minister says amid emergency

Ethiopia's defense minister is ruling out a military takeover a day after the East African nation declared a new state of emergency amid anti-government protests.

Siraj Fegessa also ruled out a transitional government. Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn remains in the post after announcing Thursday he had submitted a resignation letter to help planned reforms succeed.

The defense minister says the state of emergency will last for six months with a possible four-month extension, similar to one lifted in August.

The state of emergency, which effectively bans protests, will be presented for lawmakers' approval within 15 days. Siraj says security forces are instructed to take "measures" against those disturbing the country's functioning.

Ethiopia's cabinet on Friday cited deaths, ethnic attacks and mass displacement as reasons for the latest state of emergency.