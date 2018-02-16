The Latest: 5.8 aftershock shakes buildings in Mexico City

next

The latest on the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit southern Mexico (all times local):

7 p.m.

A magnitude 5.8 aftershock in southern Mexico has caused tall buildings in Mexico City to briefly shudder, about an hour after a 7.2 quake sent people running into the streets.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Friday's second tremor was centered near the earlier quake in Mexico's Oaxaca state.

The shaking jangled nerves in central Mexico, a region still jittery over a magnitude 7.1 earthquake on Sept. 19 that caused 228 deaths in the capital and 141 more in nearby states. Many buildings in Mexico City are still damaged from that quake.