2 more Westerners freed in Cambodian 'dirty dancing' case

Two more Westerners arrested in Cambodia for allegedly posting photos on social media of sexually suggestive dancing have been released, leaving only a British man incarcerated.

A spokesman for the Siem Reap provincial court, Yim Srang, said a Dutchman and a Norwegian man were released on bail on Monday and ordered deported. A defense lawyer said the two left Cambodia on Tuesday.

Yim Srang said the remaining suspect would be tried soon but no date has been set. He didn't name any of them.

Ten Westerners were charged with posting photos of a party in Siem Reap town raided by police, who said they had been "dancing pornographically." Those who have spoken publicly deny the allegations, which are punishable by up to a year in prison.