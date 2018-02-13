Trial against Stockholm stolen truck ramming starts

The trial has started of an Uzbek man who has confessed to ramming a stolen truck into a crowd in downtown Stockholm last year, killing five and injuring 14.

Rakhmat Akilov appeared Tuesday before the Stockholm District Court where he is charged with committing terror and exposing people to attempted murder. The prosecution has requested that he gets a life sentence and is extradited from Sweden.

Wearing a green fleece jacket, Akilov, was flanked by his defense lawyers. He has said he wanted to punish Sweden for participating in the international coalition against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

Security was high, with heavily armed police officers and scores of reporters going through metal detectors before entering the courtroom.