Russian investigators study crashed plane's flight recorders

Russian investigators are studying information from the flight recorders of a Russian passenger plane that crashed near Moscow, killing all 71 people on board.

The Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee said Tuesday that its experts had managed to recover the data from both the plane's flight data and cockpit conversation recorders.

The An-148 regional jet operated by Saratov Airlines plummeted into a field minutes after taking off Sunday from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport and exploded in a giant fireball.

Hundreds of emergency workers have been rummaging through knee-deep snow searching for remains of the victims and debris from the plane.

The crash has reignited questions about the twin-engine plane, which has a spotty safety record, with one previous crash and several other major incidents in which pilots have struggled to land safely.