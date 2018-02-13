Mattis: Allies must take responsibility for Syria detainees

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says allied nations must take responsibility for their citizens who have been detained as foreign fighters for the Islamic State group in Syria.

Mattis says "doing nothing is not an option," even as some governments have expressed little interest in having such militants returned.

Mattis was speaking following a meeting of defense ministers in Rome that included a discussion about what to do with the detainees, without resolving the issue.

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are currently holding thousands of IS detainees, including hundreds of foreign fighters from a number of nations. Last week, they announced they'd captured two notorious British members of an Islamic State cell who were commonly dubbed "The Beatles" and were known for beheading hostages.