Police: 2-day gunbattle ends in Indian army camp in Kashmir

Government troops have ended a two-day gunbattle with armed militants inside an army camp in Indian-controlled Kashmir after killing three gunmen.

S.P. Vaid, the region's top police official, said Monday the three militants were killed by late Sunday night.

Five soldiers and one civilian were killed in the prolonged attack and another 11 people were wounded as the militants holed up in the residential part of the camp and traded fire with government soldiers.

The fighting began at dawn Saturday when the militants stormed the Sunjuwan army base on the outskirts of the city of Jammu.