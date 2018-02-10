Thai protesters urge military rulers to give up power

About 200 anti-government protesters have rallied in the Thai capital, calling on the country's military rulers to give up power and hold elections they promised soon after staging a coup in 2014.

Saturday's demonstration, held despite the government's efforts to intimidate the protesters with legal charges, was one of the largest in recent years and reflected demonstrators' renewed confidence as the ruling junta's prestige has slipped due to corruption scandals.

The protesters gathered near Bangkok's Democracy Monument, a traditional venue for political actions, but were kept across the street by more than 100 policemen who kept watch on their nonviolent demonstration.

More than three dozen pro-democracy activists face criminal charges for their last protest late last month, but many apparently attended Saturday's rally.