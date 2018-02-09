Trump tells Israeli paper Jerusalem move was 'big point'

An Israeli newspaper is quoting President Donald Trump as saying his recognition of Jerusalem as the country's capital was one of his biggest moves thus far as the U.S. president.

Free daily newspaper Israel Hayom carried some quotes Friday from an interview with Trump to be published next week.

When asked to name the most memorable event of his presidency, Trump says "I think Jerusalem was a very big point. And I think it was a very important point."

Trump's Dec. 6 Jerusalem declaration upended decades of U.S. policy and countered an international consensus that Jerusalem's fate should be decided in peace negotiations.

The move sparked outrage among the Palestinians and across the Muslim world, and Palestinian leaders said Washington could no longer serve as a Mideast peace broker.