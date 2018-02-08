Smallest partner approves deal on new German government

The smallest of the parties in Germany's prospective new government has signed off on this week's coalition deal, but bigger hurdles lie ahead.

The deal would see Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union and its Bavaria-only sister party, the Christian Social Union, continue their four-year partnership with the center-left Social Democrats.

Senior CSU members said the party's leadership approved the agreement unanimously on Thursday.

Merkel's CDU is holding a party congress Feb. 26 to endorse the deal. It looks unlikely to hit trouble there, despite discontent over the party losing the finance and interior ministries.

The Social Democrats are balloting their entire 463,723-strong membership. The result, expected March 4, is unpredictable because many are suspicious of entering a new government after a disastrous election result.