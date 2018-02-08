Human remains found on Toronto property connected to alleged serial killer, police say

The remains of at least six individuals were located on a Canadian property, reportedly connected to a man currently facing murder charges, authorities said Thursday.

Det. St. Hank Idsinga of the Toronto police said Bruce McArthur, 66, who was arrested in January in connection to the presumed deaths of five men, used the Toronto property as storage in exchange for doing landscaping jobs.

The remains were found in planters on the property and some of them belonged to Andrew Kinsman, whom McArthur is accused of killing, Idsinga said.

McArthur, a former landscaper and shopping mall Santa Clause, was described by authorities last month as “an alleged serial killer” after he was accused of murdering at least five people.

The suspect was first arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with two counts of first degree murder in connection to the disappearances of Kinsman and Selim Esen, two men last seen in the “Gay Village” district of Toronto.

More than a week later, he was charged again for allegedly murdering three other people after dismembered remains were found hidden in the bottoms of large planters. Idsinga said at the time that the remains had not been identified. McArthur was accused of killing Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Marmudi and Dean Lisowick.

"The city of Toronto has never seen anything like this," Idsinga said at the time. "It is unprecedented and draining. He's an alleged serial killer and he's taken some steps to cover his tracks."

Authorities have not yet determined whether the remains belong to the men whom McArthur is accused of killing or other people.

The house and garage that sits on the property was searched by authorities. Officials are also digging up a portion of the lawn where the remains were found.

They have also checked at least 30 other places where McArthur had worked.

Police have said that they expect to find more remains in planters they’ve recovered from around the city. So far, 15 have now been retrieved, Idsinga said.

Investigators have not yet released complete details, but McArthur is believed to have met his victims driving around the city in the van he used for work and on gay dating apps for older and large men with names such as "SilverDaddies" and "Bear411."

