Workers try to shore up tilted buildings after Taiwan quake

Workers have placed steel beams to stabilize a dangerously tilted building while rescuers on the other side try to pull survivors from their residences more than a day after a deadly quake in eastern Taiwan.

The Yunmen Tsuiti building is one of several damaged by the magnitude-6.4 quake late Tuesday. At least four midsized buildings in worst-hit Hualien County leaned at sharp angles, their lowest floors crushed. Firefighters climbed ladders hoisted against the sides to rescue people.

The National Fire Agency reported Thursday the death toll rose to 9 people. More than 260 people are injured and 62 unaccounted for.

At the Yunmen Tsuiti building, clothes and other personal items were visible on the balconies as the rescue work continued.