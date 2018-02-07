Expand / Collapse search
Macron rejects growing nationalist demands in Corsica

By RAPHAEL POLETTI and THOMAS ADAMSON | Associated Press
BASTIA, Corsica –  French President Emmanuel Macron has rejected growing nationalist demands in Corsica and pledged to boost security on the once-restive Mediterranean island.

Wrapping up his first visit to the island of 320,000 people since Corsican nationalists swept elections in December, Macron rejected demands to recognize Corsican as a second official language. He said there's "one official language — it's French."

He also ruled out the creation of the status of "Corsican resident" — one of the key wishes of nationalist leaders such as Gilles Simeoni and Jean-Guy Talamoni, who reportedly boycotted a Wednesday lunch with Macron.

The nationalists on the island want more autonomy from Paris, but aren't seeking full independence unlike the nearby Spanish region of Catalonia.