Greek court hearing Turkish extradition case

A Greek court is hearing a Turkish extradition request for the second of nine suspected Turkish left-wing militants arrested in November, days before an Athens visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Naci Ozpolat, a 48-year-old Turkish citizen of Kurdish origin, appeared in court Tuesday. He is wanted by Turkey on charges of assisting a terrorist organization.

The nine were arrested for alleged links to the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front, which Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union have deemed a terrorist organization. They were charged with terrorism-related offenses, forgery, arms and explosives possession and resisting arrest. All of them deny the charges.

A Greek court last week rejected a similar extradition request for the first of the nine on grounds he had been granted refugee status in France.