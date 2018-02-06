Earthquake in Taiwan leaves 2 dead, 5 trapped, more than 170 others missing

Five people remained trapped and more than 170 others unaccounted for as several buildings collapsed after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday near the coast of Taiwan.

Two people were killed and 219 others were injured — two dozen of them critically — after the quake hit the island nation's east coast, about 14 miles east-northeast of Hualian.

The quake was reported around 11:50 p.m. local time, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Preliminary information stated the quake was about six miles deep.

Another 5.1 magnitude tremor was felt shortly after.

Dramatic photos of damage after the quake showed Marshal Hotel in Hualien partially collapsed, according to the Taiwan Observer. Rescue teams were responding to the area and people were believed to be trapped in the hotel.

Photos and video footage also showed several other buildings, including the Beautiful Life hotel, leaning at sharp angles or collapsed.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen tweeted Tuesday: "Major 6.4 earthquake in #Hualien. Armed forces & government agencies are responding. Relief measures are underway. Stay safe."

A series of earthquakes have struck off the coast of Taiwan in recent days. A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck in the area two days ago and another quake, measuring 5.3, hit the same area later that day, Reuters reported.

Tuesday’s earthquake also comes two years after another 6.4 magnitude quake struck southern Taiwan, killing 116 people.

A magnitude-7.6 quake in central Taiwan killed more than 2,300 people in 1999.

Taiwan is located along the famed Pacific "Ring of Fire," known for seismic activity from Alaska to Southeast Asia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam