Kenya police tear gas protesters over close of 4 TV stations

Kenya police tear gassed opposition activists protesting the shutdown of four major TV stations and what they claim are other violations of constitutional guaranteed rights such as freedom of assembly.

Rights activist Njonjo Mue said Monday the peaceful demonstration with about 100 protesters was to express outrage against the government's "blatant violation of the constitution."

Four of Kenya's popular TV channels were switched off last week for attempting to broadcast the "inauguration" of opposition leader Raila Odinga as the "people's president." Odinga charges that President Uhuru Kenyatta's won election last year through fraud.

The government ignored court orders to restore transmission for the stations and to release opposition activist Miguna Miguna. Miguna was arrested after standing beside Odinga during the mock inauguration and signing the document as a witness.