Israeli minister heads to Poland amid Holocaust bill uproar

Israel's education minister is set to visit Warsaw amid uproar over proposed legislation that would outlaw blaming Poland for crimes committed during the Holocaust.

Naftali Bennett said Monday he would "make it clear: the past can't be rewritten, the future should be written together."

The bill sparked outrage in Israel, raising tensions with a close ally.

It calls for up to three years in prison for any intentional attempt to falsely attribute crimes of Nazi Germany to the Polish state or people.

Israel sees it as an attempt to whitewash the role some Poles played in the killing of Jews during World War II.

Bennett noted ahead of his trip Wednesday that while thousands of Poles helped Jews during the war many others participated in their persecution.