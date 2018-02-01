3 Syrians face terrorism charges in Germany

Federal German prosecutors say they've charged three Syrian brothers with membership in a terrorist organization and other crimes, alleging they fought for an extremist group in their homeland more than five years ago.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Ahmed K., 51; Sultan K., 44; and Mustafa K., 42 are all suspected of fighting for the Nusra Front in the northern Syrian city Ras al-Ayn starting in late 2012. Their last name wasn't released in line with privacy laws.

They're accused of performing guard duty at a checkpoint in the city. Ahmed K. and Sultan K. are also accused of selling fuel and food to raise money for the group, while Mustafa K. is alleged to have allowed a sniper post to be set up on the roof of his house.