Environment, gender equality on agenda at G7 Canada meeting

Climate change will be on the agenda for this year's Group of Seven summit in Quebec despite Canada's difference of opinion with the Trump administration.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's personal representative for the summit said in an interview Wednesday that implementation of the Paris climate accord will be discussed even though U.S. President Donald Trump has pulled the U.S. out of the agreement. Peter Boehm said if countries agreed on everything, there wouldn't be a reason to meet.

The June gathering of leaders from seven wealthy democracies will mark Trump's first trip to Canada.

Gender equality and women's empowerment will also be major themes.

Boehm is hosting a meeting with the representatives of each country in Waterloo, Ontario, and says Trump's representative is happy with Canada's focus.