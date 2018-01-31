Egypt court asks Mufti to weigh in on death sentences for 10

An Egyptian court has referred the case of 10 alleged Muslim Brotherhood members held on terrorism charges to the country's top religious authority, the Grand Mufti, for a non-binding opinion on whether they can be executed.

The Giza Criminal Court said Wednesday the 10 were charged with belonging to a terrorist group and planning attacks against the state.

The verdict, set for March 10, can be appealed. The judge could also rule independently of the Mufti.

The Brotherhood won a series of free elections after Egypt's 2011 uprising, and a senior Brotherhood figure, Mohammed Morsi, was elected president in 2012.

A year later, the military overthrew Morsi amid mass protests against his rule. Authorities have since arrested thousands of Brotherhood members and branded it a terrorist organization.