Rescued French climber recovering in Pakistani hospital

A Pakistani doctor says a French climber rescued from a Himalayan peak is recovering and would be discharged from hospital soon.

Elisabeth Revol was rescued by a volunteers' team from a separate Polish expedition on Sunday from Nanga Parbat, also known as "killer mountain."

She was airlifted to Islamabad and was being treated at the Shifa International Hospital. The hospital doctor spoke on condition of anonymity under hospital regulations.

Earlier, the search for Revol's fellow climber, Polish national Tomasz Mackiewicz, was called off. He has been declared deceased.

Revol spoke briefly to local Geo TV, saying that she has had "some problem with fingers ... now it's ok."

Revol and Mackiewicz were attempting to summit Nanga Parbat, the ninth highest peak in the world at 8,126 meters, or 26,660 feet.