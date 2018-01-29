Maldives opposition asks court to suspend nation's president

An opposition alliance in the Maldives has petitioned the Supreme Court to temporarily remove the president for alleged corruption and misrule.

The petition submitted Sunday was signed by leaders of a four-party opposition coalition including two former presidents, Maumoon Abdul Gayoom and Mohamed Nasheed. The petition also asks the court to appoint a committee to investigate and report on the corruption allegations against President Yameen Abdul Gayoom.

The opposition says it moved to the courts because the Parliament, which has the power to remove the president, is virtually dysfunctional after 12 lawmakers were removed from their positions when they announced support for an opposition move to oust the speaker.

Maldives became a multiparty democracy 10 years ago.