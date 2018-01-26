Bus plunges into river in India, killing 12

Police say a bus has plunged into a river in western India after smashing through a bridge railing, killing 12 people and injuring another three.

Police officer Anil Shinde says the accident took place on Friday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Kolhapur, a town in Maharashtra state. The area is nearly 375 kilometres (235 miles) south of Mumbai, the state capital.

Shinde says the bus has been pulled out of the river and all passengers accounted for. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

More than 110,000 people are killed annually on India's roads. Most crashes are attributed to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.