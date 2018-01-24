The Latest: First judge rules against da Silva

The latest on the appeal of a graft conviction against former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

An appellate court judge is voting to increase the jail time for a graft conviction against former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Judge Joao Pedro Gebran Neto is the first of three appellate court judges to rule on a case that could impact the presidential elections and even stability in Latin America's largest nation.

After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defense, Gebran Neto said da Silva's jail time should be 12 years and one month. That is an increase of more than two years over the sentence leveled in July.

If at least two of the three judges assigned to review the case uphold the conviction, da Silva could be barred from running in elections later this year.

Despite myriad legal troubles the 72-year-old leads polls for October's race.